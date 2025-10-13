Eddie on Wheels, a beloved wheelchair-bound rescue dog, inspired a non-profit ranch for seniors

Every time I see Eddie on Wheels, my heart hurts a little. Not from sadness, but because I'm so touched by, first, how absolutely adorable the little fella was, and secondly, how wonderfully loved, adored, and taken care of he was. Eddie was a rescue doggie with mobility issues — he used a wheelchair to get around — who was adopted in 2018 by his kind human. While his owner only had him for three years, she gave him the best years of his life, which is more than apparent when watching the photos and videos she posts on the "Eddie on Wheels" social media pages.

Sadly, Eddie crossed the rainbow bridge a little over four years ago. However, he continues to bring joy via his videos, which, thankfully, his human continues to post, so we get to still see flashbacks of the ridiculously cute — and extraordinarily grumpy — doggo. I can't get enough of his silly grumbles, and I have to admit, Eddie's flat beard is even better than that of my own doggo, Henry Rollins. And if you know Henry's flat beard, you know that's some high praise.

Eddie's spirit also lives on through the work his human continues to do. Eddie's human created "Eddie's Ranch," a non-profit organization that provides a loving retirement home for rescued senior and disabled dogs. They are so very loved, and they share that love with others via visits to nursing homes and other outreach activities. What a wonderful way to spread joy in this world. Thanks, Eddie on Wheels and Eddie's Ranch!

Learn more about Eddie and Eddie's ranch on their website, YouTube, and Instagram.





