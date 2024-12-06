18-inch foldable display in Apple's plans

A technical roadmap sourced to tech analysts Omdia poses an 18-inch foldable display on Apple's OLED roadmap alongside expected upgrades to laptops and iPads. Way too big to be a smartphone, the mystery tablet/laptop/display lurks in the margins.

The OLED panel in question will also be featured on an 18.8-inch foldable device. Given its size, it is unlikely to launch as a smartphone. Exactly where it sits in Apple's ecosystem is a mystery. Perhaps it could be Apple's version of the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED, and could serve as a laptop-tablet hybrid.