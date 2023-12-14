A 13-year-old boy has been charged in Ohio after Discord reported him to the FBI in September for planning in detail "to complete a mass shooting at the Temple Israel." The young gentleman, who is referred to only as J.R. because of his age, is accused of "inducing panic and disorderly conduct," according to ABC News.

"Discord's Counter-Extremism analysts proactively detected, removed, and reported this user to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center, which is what led to the user's arrest," said Discord's Vice President of Safety and Trust, John Redgrave. "We have a zero-tolerance policy against hate and violent extremism, and when we see it, we take immediate action. It is a top priority for Discord to ensure a safe experience for our users." From ABC: