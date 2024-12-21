Mac Pro-style case for Mac Mini M4

Zeera's MacForge is an aluminum case for the new Mac Mini that makes it look like a tiny Mac Pro. [via Notebookcheck]

The ZEERA MacForge is designed as a nod to Apple's iconic Mac Pro, blending powerful functionality with sleek aesthetics. Its clean lines, robust aluminum finish, and professional-grade design make it an ideal upgrade for your 2024 Mac Mini M4 Pro. With this case, your Mac Mini doesn't just perform better; it looks more refined, adding a touch of Mac Pro sophistication to your desktop setup.

If you don't fancy paying $130, you can always 3D-print something similar.

