In Filippo Meozzi and Liam Stone's Doom: the Gallery Experience, one is not required to clear a demon-infested installation on a cursed Martian moon with a variety of powerful weapons. Instead, one explores an art gallery armed only with a glass of wine. There's even a gift shop.

DOOM: The Gallery Experience was created as an art piece designed to parody the wonderfully pretentious world of gallery openings. In this experience, you will be able to walk around and appreciate some fine art while sipping some wine and enjoying the complimentary hors d'oeuvres in the beautifully renovated and re-imagined E1M1 of id Software's DOOM (1993).

The remix makes handsome use of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's open access collection and Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major. It was created using Construct 3.

