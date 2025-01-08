Accused murderer credits "diabolical goblin" in his possession with helping him evade police for so long

Columbian police arrested Kevin Orlando Arias Forero for allegedly murdering two people in April 2024. Forero had been on the wanted list for months. Why did it take authorities so long to nab him? According to Forero, he had the assistance of a "diabolical goblin" in evading the cops.

During a police chase, Forero wrecked his motorcycle and was apprehended. When he was searched, police found the above doll in his possession and asked Forero about it. "He's the diabolical goblin who protected me," Forero said.

From Coast to Coast:

The accused killer went on to explain that he prayed to a sinister spirit that inhabits the doll every morning at 4 AM, which is why it had taken authorities months to catch him. As for why he wound behind bars this week, Forero lamented that he failed to do the ritual on that particular morning, leading to the goblin rescinding its protection and causing him to be captured.

Previously:

• List of supernatural inhabitants of England

• I touch my elf: the rise of 'romantasy,' with sex, supernatural encounters, and strong heroines

• Vatican toughens up its official filters on what passes as supernatural