Men on trial for stealing 18k golden toilet from English palace, Trump surprisingly not a suspect

This 18k golden throne is titled "America." Created in 2016 by artist Maurizio Cattelan, the toilet—insured for $6 million—was installed in NYC's Guggenheim Museum before being moved to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England. In 2019, it was stolen in a heist that an attorney described as "an audacious raid." The toilet hasn't been seen since but two of the suspects are currently in court.

From the Associated Press:

The toilet has never been recovered but is believed to have been cut up and sold[…] [Previously, the Guggenheim] had offered the work to U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term in office after he had asked to borrow a Van Gogh painting.



