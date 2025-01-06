Here's the beef! Suspects busted in $1000 meat heist

In Silicon Valley, police busted two individuals suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of beef from Safeway. Apparently, this kind of theft isn't particularly rare.

In this case, the suspects filled a cart full of prime cuts—along with avocados, cooking oil, and mayonnaise—loaded up their Prius and sped off. Unfortunately for them, authorities said that a Safeway employee noted the car's license plate. Police paid a visit to the home where the car was registered and arrested the pair.

"The only thing well-done here is the teamwork!" the police commented.

(KTVU, thanks Chanté McCormick!)

