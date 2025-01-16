Unlicensed practitioner of circumcisions "cut corners"

A former doctor has been jailed for running an illegal mobile circumcision business.

This story gets worse and worse as you read it. A doctor who lost his license continued practicing circumcisions on patients up to the age of 14. His tools were disgusting and unfit for use; the entire thing reads like a horror movie.

He travelled around the UK performing non-therapeutic male circumcisions – meaning there was no clinical reason for the procedure – on patients up to the age of 14.

The court previously heard how Siddiqui had used a rusty medical instrument to circumcise children and gave insufficient pain relief.

One tool had a "rusty, serrated" edge while others had not been properly sterilised, prosecutors said.

…

He said the defendant "cut corners" and "caused unnecessary pain, suffering, cruelty and risk".

In 2015, Siddiqui was struck off the GMC register after a panel of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service found him guilty of failures in performing the procedure in the homes of four babies.

But he continued his service because non-therapeutic male circumcision is unregulated and not required to be carried out by a medical practitioner.