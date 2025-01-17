Meet Reese's Rat, our new viral Rat Hero

Move over, Pizza Rat, and Escalator Rat, and, yes, even Donut Rat! There's a new Rat Hero in town – Reese's Rat!

The adorable little fellow was spotted and captured on video by New Yorker Andrada Roba, who posted the clip to her TikTok. In the clip you can see Lil' Ratty PB (as I am calling the ambitious cutie) rescuing what appears to be a King Size pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups from a pile of garbage on the NYC subway tracks and then dragging it several feet away under a couple of tracks to safety. It's quite a feat, as the package is much bigger than Lil' Ratty PB, but he manages to get the job done.

ABC 7 Chicago shared the footage, and quotes Roba, who surmised that the rat was "trying to get it to a safe place to enjoy it."

Good job, Lil' Ratty PB, I hope you enjoyed your King Size snack–you totally deserved it! We share the same taste in candy—it's my favorite, too!