Want to be more efficient this year? You need Microsoft's project management tools

TL;DR: Stop missing project deadlines and organize project budgets better with Microsoft Project 2021, now less than $20 for life through February 2.

If you've ever *nearly* missed a project deadline or overspent on a project, you're not alone—it's tough juggling all your tasks and tracking every aspect of your project! Luckily, you don't have to deal with those struggles any longer, at least if you upgrade your work tools to Microsoft's project management suite.

From organizing individual to-dos and team-wide initiatives, Microsoft Project 2021 might just be the key to eliminating some of the stress of your project work and maximizing your time. It's the ultimate project management tool, and lifetimeaccess is now only $19.97 (reg. $249.99) through February 2.

Rather than rely on jotting down project deadlines on your sticky notes or attempting to track project expenses on spreadsheets that look like eyesores, you can plan, manage, and track projects with this intuitive app instead, so all your key info is stored in one neat place.

Check out what else Project lets you accomplish:

Begin projects by selecting from Project's pre-built templates and sync your work with Project Online and Project Server.

Add and assign tasks, create calendars, and set milestones.

Schedule multiple project deadlines efficiently with auto-population of start and end dates.

Coordinate tasks and due dates for yourself and your team in one easy-to-find place.

Create what-if scenarios to see the result of certain tasks you assign or if obstacles occur.

Record project and non-project hours with Microsoft Project's timesheet feature.

You can even monitor people and monetary resources across the life of a project. Plus, you could save even more time with Project's built-in reporting, which can display project progress, how much resources have been used, etc. Want extra insight? Create custom reports on metrics like KPIs.

Ready to have your most productive workday yet?

Grab this Microsoft Project 2021 lifetime subscription for Windows for just $19.97 (reg. $249.99) through February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed, but supplies are low!

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional: Lifetime License for Windows

Only $19.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.