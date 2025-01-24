Has a secret passage in the Great Pyramid been hiding in plain sight?

Recent investigations have revealed a lot of new information about the Great Pyramid, including what appears to be a secret passage.
People have studied the pyramids for centuries, yet we continually learn new things. A 2016 muon scan of the Great Pyramid revealed a previously unknown chamber above the large chevrons above the main entrance chevrons. This February, a camera was used to document the chamber, and what looks like stones plugging a secret, tho predicted, entrance was identified.
