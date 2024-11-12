This YouTube Egyptology channel is keeping me distracted

Still unable to deeply engage my mind in current events and unwilling to think about the state of the world, I've found this YouTube channel on Egypt's pyramids to be a wonderful distraction.

History for Granite has become my go-to YouTube channel to zone out on for the last week. Strangely, I had grown up thinking that "How the Pyramids" were built was some mystery. This channel shares the engineering secrets behind moving those giant blocks (counterweights) and goes deep on the ingenious designs of the pyramid builders.

Also supremely interesting are the techniques and tools used by the folks grave robbing and just quarrying the pyramids as a resource over centuries. The new technologies being brought to examine secrets deep within the walls, as well as the politics/attitudes of the government and Egyptologists that are getting in the way, are all fascinating. If you need some videos to get lost in, give History for Granite a try.

