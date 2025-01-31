Guess its time to time to start huffing Vicks VapoRub — scientists just discovered that menthol might help keep your brain from turning into Swiss cheese.

Researchers at Spain's Center for Applied Medical Research decided to let mice with mouse-Alzheimer's sniff menthol for six months and the dotty little fuzzballs actually got better. Not only did the menthol snffers keep their marbles, but even the healthy mice turned into tiny rodent Einsteins. Peppermint for Algernon!

"We observed that short exposures to this substance prevented cognitive decline," said immunologist Juan José Lasarte. But how? Turns out menthol kicks down levels of an inflammation-causing protein that's the brain's party crasher.

But remember, this only worked on mice so far. Researcher Noelia Casares says they need to do way more research before you can start down downing shots of Crème de menth to make yourself smarter.

