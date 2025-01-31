The Commodore Amiga was perfect

I think of the Commodore Amiga as the first psychedelic computer. Celso Martinho, though, is willing to go a step further: he thinks it was the first perfect computer.

I consider the A1000 a significant piece of home computing history. Arguably one of the most important machines of the 16-bit revolution period, considered by many to be the first multimedia computer, it marked the beginning of Commodore's last cycle, after the huge success of the C64, in the history of personal computing.

I tried to learn coding on the Commodore Amiga and didn't get far; my problem was I wanted to make games that looked as good as stuff like Shadow of the Beast and it got difficult quickly thanks to all the powerful parts that weren't a Motorola 68000.

