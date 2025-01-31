Watch these thrilling, brutal, nail-biting moments from the year in, um, table tennis

Below is nine and a half minutes of table tennis madness from 2024.

If ping pong isn't your racket, you may be surprised to know that it started in the 1880s as a genteel parlor game for Victorian aristocrats. Inspired by traditional lawn tennis, the earliest indoor versions used champagne corks as balls, books for nets, and cigar box lids for paddles. What a ball!

