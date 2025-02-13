Watch: Rear-ended SUV is shoved onto Utah tracks as train is coming — driver jumps out just in time (video)

A pickup truck rear-ended an SUV in Layton, Utah, sending the large car onto a set of railroad tracks with a train headed its way.

And fascinating footage released by the Utah Transit Authority shows what happened next. In a nutshell: 1) Driver for some reason backs up, rather than continuing forward to safer ground; 2) Driver gets stuck; 3) Driver jumps out of car seconds before the train demolishes the front passenger side of the SUV.

See video of the collision from several different angles below, posted by Fox 13 Utah. One of the clips was shot from a train cam, in which you can hear someone saying, "Oh, come on!" right before impact.

Fortunately, according to KSL, nobody was injured. The FrontRunner train, on the other hand, suffered $100,000 in damages.

Previously: Train crashes into a Niagara Falls home garage — for the second time