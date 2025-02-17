Man legally becomes best friend's grandfather to get revenge over a petty text

Max Fosh is at it again, I fear. The YouTuber is known for feats of extreme silliness, like having his unwitting friends race an F1 driver in go-karts or hatching fish from supermarket caviar, but his latest scheme might be his most circuitous – and dare I say silliest – yet. After a text from a friend sarcastically called him 'grandpa', Fosh refused to let the insult go, concocting a petty revenge scheme to literally become his friend's grandpa by legally adopting his father.

It was probably an easier sell than marrying his grandmother. Although the goal may seem simple, the execution requires a sudden getaway to Germany, a day of father-son bonding, and a bit of a hard sell to the new adoptee. Was it all worth it to get back at a friend over a single instantly-forgotten text? The petty part of me says yes, absolutely, if only because it's so fun to watch.