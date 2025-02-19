Humane pin dead, HP eats remains

Humane's AI assistant pin arrived to "scathing" reviews and the company was soon reportedly processing more returns than sales of the lapel gadget. After less than a year of use, HP has acquired parts of the company. The pins will soon be bricks: "we are moving onto new endeavors."

Effective immediately, we are beginning the process of winding down the consumer Ai Pin. To help guide you through this transition, we have compiled answers to common questions about what this means for you, including key dates, refunds, data access, and next steps.

Sales end immediately and the devices will be cut off from Humane's servers on February 28. All customer data, including personal identifiable information, will be permanently deleted on the same date, the company writes. Refunds are available for customers within the 90-day return window.

The good news is that "offline" features will still work. Which offline features would an AI assistant pin have?

Ai Pin will still allow for offline features like battery level

HP reportedly paid $118 million for Humane, which had raised $240 million in funding.

Humane is reported to have been looking for a buyer for a while, with Bloomberg claiming that the startup valued itself at up to $1 billion. In the end, it was acquired for a fraction of that price, with HP bagging platforms, patents, and staff members for just $116 million.

The poor user experience killed it quickly. It also sounds like the more attractive Rabbit R1 got better quicker. In this video, Jarren Rocks asks if it is "good" yet.