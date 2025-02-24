Texas is hosting its largest measles outbreak in 30 years

An under-vaccinated county in Texas has measles, and they are sharing with their neighbors.

Welcome to 2025: the measles are back. An outbreak has been spreading in Texas for a few weeks and has reached New Mexico, and at least one carrier has been known to have visited several highly populated areas. Originating in an under-vaccinated Mennonite community, this outbreak differs from recent "Disney"-based ones as the spread has been faster and is more isolated. This is the largest Texas outbreak in 30 years.

The largest measles outbreak in decades has reached San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus in West Texas traveled to two major universities and one of the nation's busiest tourist attractions — the San Antonio River Walk. Texas Public Radio

Remeber kids, this is wholly preventable. The Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine is safe and effective.