High school teacher accused of selling "test-enhancing pills" in class

In Salinas, California, a high school math teacher reportedly tried to sell students pills that would "enhance homework and test performance," according to one of the kids' parents. The mother said she received texts from her child reading:



"He (the math teacher) said homework-enhancing pills $5 and test-enhancing pills $25…. And that we should take 15 a week… I asked what is in them he said it's a secret."

The teacher was put on leave during the investigation but has since returned to class. According to KSBW, "it's unknown if any kids bought the pills but KSBW 8 is told the pills may have been Tylenol and it was just a bad joke on behalf of the math teacher."



The school released the following statement:

"While we are legally unable to share personnel details, we want to assure you that a thorough investigation was conducted in collaboration with our Human Resources Department and the Salinas Police Department. The investigation found no findings, and the staff member in question will return to campus tomorrow."



