Substitute teacher watches porn in class — until kids report him (and police take him away)

A substitute teacher at a high school in Houston thought it was a good idea to watch porn on the job — until police marched into the classroom and arrested him.

The 81-year-old sub, Kenneth Hartley, allegedly sat in front of his teenage students watching a video that featured "deviant sexual intercourse," according to court documents via The Independent. But his unimpressed students reported the Texas gentleman to school administrators, who immediately sent police into the classroom to remove him from the premises.

Video by KPRC 2 posted to Facebook shows police escorting Hartley out of the classroom. KPRC chose to blur out his face and take out most of the audio, since it included sounds from the porn video.

"The former substitute has been terminated and will never work in Klein ISD again," said the school district in a statement. Hartley had been a certified substitute teacher since 1966.

From The Independent:

