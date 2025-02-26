Framework's first desktop PC

Framework's high-end but easily-repairable laptops now have a big brother: the company's first desktop PC built along similar lines. Given that such things are already easily-repairable and inherently modular, what does Framework bring to the table? Tiny 4.5-liter size, handsome looks, a more pleasant DIY experience, and as much power as you might reasonably expect to get in a modular design too small for a plug-in video card.

Framework Desktop is a big computer made mini. Massive gaming capability, heavy-duty AI compute, and standard PC parts, all in 4.5L.

The base model ($1,099, and you can reserve yours for shipping later this year with a $100 deposit) has an 8-core AMD Ryzen AI Max 300-series CPU with 32 graphics cores and 32GB of non-upgradeable LPDDR5x RAM and tops out at $2k with a 16-core/32-thread CPU with 40 graphics cores and 128GB of RAM. Storage and Windows is extra, as are the various modular options (USB ports and other holes). Performance and size-wise, a point of comparison might be a NUC or Zotac with a difficult-to-upgrade laptop GPU.

Image: Framework

