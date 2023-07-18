Framework's repairable, upgradeable 16-inch laptop taken apart (and reassembled)

Sean Hollister exclusively paws at Framework's 16-inch laptop, which offers premium style and form but also a level of user access–to repair, upgrade and customize–you'll never see out of Cupertino or Redmond. A game-credible GPU the (Radeon RX 7700S) is available, and even the ports and speakers are modular: "It's an immediate joy for tinkerers like me," he writes.

You begin by pulling two thumbnail-sized levers at the bottom of the keyboard deck. The left one slides left, the right one slides right, and that's all it takes to release the touchpad and its two spacers. Slide those off the bottom edge of the laptop, and you can access the keyboard and its spacers (or optional numpad) too — each of which magnetically snaps down onto its corresponding spring-loaded pogo pin contacts with a satisfying slap sound. Reader, I grinned ear to ear.

It looks wild, too, like a prop from a 1990s science fiction movie, especially with the orange bits Hollister received. But is it any good? Looks fine. It comes as a kit or pre-built [frame.work] with a 16-inch 165Hz 2560×1600 display, 1080p webcam, up to 96GB RAM and a AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS chip at the cheap end.