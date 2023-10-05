Stellar reviews for AMD version of Framework upgradeable laptop

Framework's repairable, upgradeable, customizable laptop was already a hit, but the AMD Ryzen edition is getting great reviews. Allen Ngo at NotebookCheck, for example: "The AMD Zen 4 U-series platform makes the Intel Core P-series look obsolete."

If you value multi-thread performance and graphics, then the AMD configuration is without a doubt the superior choice over Intel. The Ryzen 7 7840U and Radeon 780M are faster than any 13th gen Intel Core-U or Core-P processor especially when it comes to performance-per-watt and battery life. The fact that the Ryzen 7 and Core i7 configurations cost about the same at $1500 each only makes the AMD version more appealing.

Yes, you can replace the Intel mainboard with the AMD one, without buying a whole new machine.