Pastor and anti-vaxxers celebrate low school vaccination rate amid measles outbreak

A Fort Worth Pastor can celebrate his school's abysmal vaccination rate amidst a measles outbreak; if his faith is misplaced, his students will sadly be the victims.

The video of Pastor Schott is mental. Celebrating his school having the lowest vaccination rate in the State of Texas, where a measles outbreak is far less than a day's drive from his big city is just stupid. This health freedom of which he speaks is a fool's concept. Most of the parents opting not to vaccinate today were vaccinated as kids. This idea that the government is doing something evil with vaccines, when it is quite literally one of the few times you can look at the government and be sure this is a good thing, is baffling. I am in my early 50s, had the chicken pox and remember kids in my public elementary school coming down with the measles.

Their local State Representative is also drinking the Kool-Aid. I hope Mr Schatzline isn't eating those words at a funeral.

State Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth, who represents a district that includes the Mercy Culture Church, shared his perspective Thursday in a post on X. "I've gotten word that my children's school has been ranked the #1 most unvaccinated school in Texas & I'm upset… …that we haven't celebrated sooner!" Schatzline wrote. Schatzline told The News on Thursday that he is a pastor at Mercy Culture. He shared his X post in response to a request for further comment. On Thursday morning, Schott posted to X: "Don't let spiritually unhealthy people tell you how to be healthy!" Dallas Morning News

Freedom of health is not a reassuring concept to a kid hospitalized with a measles virus they didn't have to contract. Two people have died of the measles in the United States in 2025. Both were unvaccinated, one was a child.

Previously:

• Texas measles outbreak claims first child as anti-vaxxers blame the vaccine