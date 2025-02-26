Texas measles outbreak claims first child as anti-vaxxers blame the vaccine

The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is getting a lot of free publicity as the West Texas outbreak starts killing children.

While some parents are rushing their unvaccinated kids into clinics for the jab, some anti-vaxxers are doubling down and blaming the vaccine itself. The stupidity here is overwhelming, and the fact that most of these anti-vax parents putting their children at risk are probably vaccinated themselves just makes it all worse.

"The narrative is that it's a failure to vaccinate when we know it is a failing vaccine," said Sayer Ji, a self-described natural health and wellness thought leader who is not a doctor. He outlined his theory Monday during an interview on the internet morning show from Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine nonprofit formerly led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who resigned after being chosen by President Donald Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services. … But that has not stopped Ji, Tommey and a growing chorus of state "health freedom" groups and conspiracy theory websites from pushing the false claims. They've also argued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be testing to determine the difference between these theorized vaccine-caused cases and naturally occurring wild-type measles. And they've suggested the tests weren't being done as part of a wider conspiracy or "psychological operation" against Kennedy. "It is no coincidence in my mind that Bobby gets confirmed to be secretary of HHS, and immediately we have a measles outbreak," said Tommey, who is the mother of an adult child whom she says was injured by the MMR vaccine. "Parent to parent, do not go anywhere near that vaccine." NBC News

This foolish b***s*** is getting people killed. Here are the stats as reported thus far on the outbreak. Unvaccinated folks are the vector.

Of the 124 cases identified, 101 are babies, school-age kids or teenagers. Nearly all were either unvaccinated or hadn't received their second MMR shot, which is usually given around age 5. That dose, plus one given around a child's first birthday, are 97% effective at preventing measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NBC News

So, RFK Jr's big plan is working. The government is gonna save tons of advertising for vaccine programs; they will let children die. I hope no more kids die but we're on an ugly path and have been for years.

Previously:

