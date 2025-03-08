1880s automaton smokes cigarettes and moves a monocle

This spectacular automaton knows how to smoke cigarettes. This antique is rare and from the 1880s. It belongs to the collection of The House of Automata.

This gem was made by Roullet & Decamps of Paris. It's in its entirely original condition. Watching the smoke come out of its mouth is both fascinating and slightly creepy (which is why I love it).

Not only does this automaton smoke a cigarette, but he also moves a monocle up and down. He's clearly one very busy dude. This would be such a cool thing to have in a house (or yard) to show off to guests.

