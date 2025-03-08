Want to hunt for Nessie? Loch Ness is hiring

Are you a cryptozoologist with nautical skills? If so, the Loch Ness Center wants you.

The Loch Ness Centre is looking for an adventurous skipper to navigate the world-famous waters of Loch Ness and lead our Deepscan Cruise!You'll share the story of Nessie, guide guests using state-of-the-art sonar, and be part of cutting-edge research in search of the legendary monster. If you're passionate, qualified, and ready for an adventure, apply now! Loch Ness Center Facebook Page

Disappointingly, the official job title is simply "skipper." The job requirements do not include any knowledge of Nessie herself or cryptid hunting. Presumably, the center provides on-the-job training for the sonar.

They are also hiring cleaners and guest services team members, but what fun is that? Monster hunting cruises only run from March 31st to November 2nd, but the center offers the possibility of year-round employment.

The center just reported the first "potential sighting" of 2025, so the new skipper could be the one who finally proves Nessie exists. The closing date for applications is March 9th, so submit your application here.

