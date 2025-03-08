Sassy chameleon goes full diva with mind-blowing color changes

The Animal Box Office posted this video of a chameleon changing color multiple times over the course of three minutes. It's like watching a magic trick. This little guy may think he's hiding, but doesn't realize that millions of viewers are watching on YouTube.

Chameleons use color changes not only to hide, but to signal emotions, stress, or show dominance. This color change is controlled by special cells in their skin called chromatophores. These cells contain pigments that expand or contract to create different colors.

From YouTube:" A Chameleon changes color out in the wild of Madagascar. This lizard walks along a branch and sticks out his tongue, changing from red to pink to green to yellow and blue. A master of camouflage when it wants to be unseen and a bright beacon of showmanship when it's courting a partner or fighting off a rival."



