Finally a silicone Apple Watch band I'll wear

I love the magnetic clasp on this silicone Apple Watch band. It is as easy to use as a Velcro sports loop, much easier to clean and should not get shabby.

I used to like to keep my Apple Watch on a leather band, but at some point it became my heart rate tracker for my not very frequent right now spinning sessions on my stationary bike. The leather bands didn't hold up to sweat very well, and I switched back to the Velcro sports loop that came included with the watch. I ended up with a couple cheap knockoffs, as they get dirty quickly and wear out at about the same pace as Apple's OE one. Throwing them in the washing machine was OK, washing them by hand with dish soap and hanging them to dry even better, but after a while, they've faded and pilled up so much that I want to throw them away. This magnetic one caught my eye.

The magnets are strong, and the band can double as a fun fidget toy. I am absolutely not worried about the band coming off my wrist. It feels super secure, and I don't think the mass of the watch can pull the magnets apart unless I fall at highway speeds. The band is also easy to size exactly how you want, not relying on any pesky pinholes and clasp.

Check your precise watch model to be sure this fits, and select a color you like. This band seems to fit most watches going back to series 4.

THWALK Magnetic Link Solo Loop Sport Silicone Bands Compatible with Apple Watch via Amazon