New lunar sunset photos may hold secret to 50-year-old mystery

Last week, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost touched down on the Moon, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to stick its lunar landing. From its unique vantage point in the Mare Crisium basin, Blue Ghost captured spectacular images of the Sun setting below the lunar horizon. The fantastic photos may hold clues to a 50-year-old scientific mystery.

"We are taking time to have scientific specialists go over all the imagery," said NASA deputy associate administrator for exploration Joel Kearns. "One of the things they will be looking for is to see if they can identify 'horizon glow' or a mechanism called 'dust lofting.'"

From Science Alert:

Scientists believe lunar dust particles may become electrically charged due to ultraviolet radiation from the Sun, causing them to levitate above the surface. The phenomenon was first spotted by NASA's Surveyor probes in the 1960s and later observed by Apollo astronauts. Kearns noted that scientists will compare the images with complementary readings from Blue Ghost's instruments, including electromagnetic field and radiation sensors, to refine existing theories.

