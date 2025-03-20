Watch a baby chameleons' terrifying first moments of life (video)

Giraffes give birth standing up, so a baby giraffe's first experience outside the womb is a six-foot fall, but baby chameleons have it even worse. Most species of chameleons lay eggs and bury them. However, some species hatch their eggs inside their bodies in areas where it is too cold to bury them. They then warm up in the sun and give birth to live babies, but they don't leave the trees to do it.

In this video, a South African dwarf chameleon gives birth to her babies on a branch, and the babies just… fall. The sticky membrane surrounding the adorable babies will (hopefully) stick to a branch on the way down. The little chameleon grabs the branch with its already impressive grip, wriggles out of the sac, and joins their mom after drying off.

If you want to see a giraffe being born, you can see it here, but be warned, it's a lot.

