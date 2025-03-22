Watch a small beetle use incredible strength to escape a venus flytrap – a thrilling struggle for survival!

Watch a small beetle use amazing strength to escape a closed venus fly trap. I must admit, I was on the edge of my seat throughout this entire video. After a little beetle finds itself stuck inside of a venus fly trap, it puts up a big fight.

When a bug wiggles inside a venus fly trap, it speeds up the fly trap's digestion process. When a larger or more active prey triggers the sensitive hairs inside the Venus flytrap's lobes multiple times, it makes the trap close more tightly. Despite this, the bug was still able to break free.

Venus flytraps usually take about 1/10th of a second to close fully. It's one of the fastest movements in the plant kingdom. It looks like it took all of the bug's strength to make its escape. Hopefully after this, the beetle knew not to go near this mean plant ever again.

