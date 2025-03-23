Watch a giant water lily open its "vicious" flower

The giant water lily is a stunning drama-queen. Watching the process of this plant rising up from under the water and blooming into a huge, colorful flower on the surface is so ethereal. There is something stunning about the flower—it reminds me of an alien sea monster who is waiting for prey with an open mouth.

The giant water lily produces huge, fragrant flowers that bloom overnight. The flowers are white or pale pink when they first open and gradually change to a deep red or purple by the second day. The Giant Water Lily is actually the largest water lily species. Its leaves can grow up to 10 feet in diameter, and the flowers can be up to 12 inches in diameter.

While the plant is native to the wild, it can also be grown in large ponds and botanical gardens around the world, where its dramatic size and beauty can be appreciated in controlled environments. I wish I had a pond to grow some of these in!



See also: ​​Scientists have figured out why some plant leaves are unwettable