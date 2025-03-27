Marjorie Taylor Greene slams UK reporter for being British: "Go back to your country!" (video)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene flew into a rage when a British reporter tried to ask about U.S. national security. "What country are you from!?" she shouted.

And when the reporter said she was from the U.K., Greene snapped, "Why don't you go back to your country?"

An American reporter then stepped in, to whom Greene at first greeted politely, saying, "This is an American journalist, thank you." But when he repeated the first reporter's question, asking the Georgia Congresswoman about "the complete disregard of operational security" under the Trump Administration, Greene answered by bashing former President Joe Biden.

Not only would Greene not admit a national security breach took place earlier this month, when a supposedly sober Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth group-texted classified war plans with a journalist in the mix, she wouldn't even discuss the matter.

"We're talking about NPR and PBS today," Greene said, insinuating nothing else would be addressed. Because in the Trump regime, ridding the country of fair news coverage is much more urgent than ensuring that national security breaches won't happen again. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

Reporter: "Should the Defense Secretary.."



Marjorie Taylor Greene: what country are you from?



Reporter: From the UK



MTG: "OK we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country"



MTG is a national disgrace pic.twitter.com/qvvU8QTScw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2025

