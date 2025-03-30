Betty White stamp has hidden nod to her love of animals

Comedy and game show legend Betty White passed away in 2021 just shy of her 100th birthday. The star of the Mary Tyler Moore show, the Golden Girls, and the criminally underrated Hot in Cleveland has been honored with a USPS postage stamp. White was also a fierce animal advocate, and the stamp features a related Easter Egg.

Sold in a pane of 20, the Betty White stamp features a portrait of the cherished star against a violet-colored background and, in a lighter shade, bubbly spots that befit her sparkling personality. She is portrayed wearing a polka-dotted blue top, and, symbolizing her love of animals, an earring shaped like a pawprint peeks out of her blonde curls. "Betty White," is printed in white near the bottom of the stamp artwork, while "FOREVER USA" is printed just below, in violet. Her name also appears centered atop the white selvage, also in violet. USPS



I don't need stamps because it's 2025. I only use two a year to renew my dog's licenses, and I bought the Alex Trebek stamps last year. However, the post office now sells Field Notes notebooks with a First Day of Issue postmark, which is a fun and useful way to collect stamps.

Image: USPS

Side note: A First Class stamp now costs 73¢? That somehow seems both perfectly reasonable and completely absurd.