Nessie, Grendel, water demon, and other "myths and legends" on fantastic new Royal Mail stamps

I wouldn't put (ahem) the Loch Ness Monster in the same category as Grendel, Cornish pixies, and Black Shuck the ghost dog, but the Royal Mail's new "Myths & Legends" stamps are wonderful.

"I think it's important to celebrate where these stories come from," artist Adam Simpson told the BBC News. "Each one is associated with a region, and each one has its own identity, and together they demonstrate our rich mythological heritage.

"It gave me the chance to be fully immersed in the world of these myths and legends. I hope that the stamps either start conversations or invite people to investigate the stories if they're not familiar with them."



image: Royal Mail

