US Postal Service issues Dungeons & Dragons stamps

Today, the United States Postal Service announced four new stamp themes for 2024 including a group of ten designs celebrating the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons. I wonder what the geek hobby overlap is between RPGers and philatelists.

According to USPS, "Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and pane with existing illustrations." Curious that they don't name the artist.

Also included in today's announcement are stamps featuring: UCLA basketball coach John Wooden with an illustration by Alexis Franklin, photographer Ansel Adams, and carnivals scenes—again based on "existing photographs."