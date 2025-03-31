Sotheby's auctions artifacts from Lynch's Dune and other SF oddities

Sotheby's is auctioning some striking props from David Lynch's cursed but cult favorite 1984 film of Dune, among other artifacts of screen science fiction and fantasy. Pictured above is an early version of the hunter-seeker drone that nearly kills Paul and the Atreides' houskeeper. A steal at $3,500!

"A Hunter Seeker! Can't get me if I don't move. It's too dark in here for it to see clearly…" – Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan), DUNE 1984 Remotely operated by an assassin sent to murder Paul Atreides, the hunter seeker features a lethal poison needle with which to stab its target. Paul thwarts the assassination attempt by remaining completely still, as the assassin cannot find him in the dark so long as it does not sense movement, and grabbing the projectile to slam it against a door plate. Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction classic included the use of several technologies that resemble the cutting edge of weaponry today, not the least of which the drone-like hunter seeker. While this film prop prototype is not the final screen-used design, it testifies to the creative process through which David Lynch's Dune interpretation was brought to life. The final screen-used design features more silver metal, a less aerodynamic shape, and a less prominent needle, likely easier to see on film.

And here's a dart gun wielded by the compromised Wellington Yueh. $7k gets you in.

Sotheby's

Also, hats. These technical drawings are currently only bid to $300. Ron Miller concept art is a little more fetching.

Here's video advertising the event.

This animatronic E.T. eye made by Carlo Rambaldi, is really something. The reserve's met, you'll be needing to pip $12k just to have a shot!

And here are two Dune sandworms, by same.

Sotheby's

And Jareth's scepter from Labyrinth wouldn't go amiss. No sign of his codpiece, though.

