How to turn off Apple Passwords on your Mac

I've been using 1Password for at least a decade. I do not want to use Apple Passwords. I do not like Apple Passwords. Killing this unrequested service on my iPad and iPhone was easy: just delete the app. Doing it on a Mac? The process isn't as straightforward. Unlike apps like Pages or Keynote, Apple won't let you delete Passwords from your computer. Only Apple knows why. While it's installed, Passwords will get in the way of filling out every field on every website you visit. It's gonna ask you if you want to save all the things. But I'm pretty sure I figured out how to nuke it from orbit (it's the only way to be sure.) If you want to kneecap Passwords so you can get on with your life, you'll need to do two things.

Thing One: Open the Passwords App

Bypass and deny all of the crap it asks you to do. Look at the top left-hand corner of your display. Click on the word Passwords and then, select Settings. A new panel will open on your display. See the dropdown menu that asks if you want to save passwords? Choose the hell no option. Now deselect all of the checkboxes in the panel.

Thing Two: Open your Settings app

In the search field, type in 'AutoFill'. The option to select Autofill & Passwords will magically appear. Turn off Autofill Passwords & Passkeys. Look at the Verification Codes section. You'll want to kill Delete After Use.

There. Done. It doesn't get rid of Passwords, but it nails its feet to the floor so it can't follow you around. Since taking these measures, I haven't been bothered once by a Passwords prompt.