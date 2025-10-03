Apple removes ICE tracking app after reported pressure from AG Bondi

Apple hosted an app, in its closed garden App Store, to help people avoid being abducted by brownshirts. Pressure from Trump's lawless Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has reportedly pushed Apple to remove the app.
"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps," Apple said in a statement to NewsNation, The Hill's sister company. "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."
The app, created in April, allows users to track where ICE officers are and pin their locations. Those within a five-mile radius of the pinned officers would receive a notification.
Fox Business reported Thursday that Attorney General Pam Bondi asked Apple to remove ICEBlock from the App Store. The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department (DOJ) for comment.The Hill
Much like the FCC pressuring Disney into the blink-and-you-missed-it cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel, and CBS into canceling Stephen Colbert's show, Apple has caved. I follow several Instagram accounts that identify ICE abduction hotspots in Southern California, the Greater Los Angeles area, and Portland. There are also a large number of wonderful accounts covering the general resistance in Portland.
Previously:
• ICE protecting America from clean cars
• Friends of ICE sniper: he lived on 4chan irony, not politics