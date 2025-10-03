Apple removes ICE tracking app after reported pressure from AG Bondi

Apple hosted an app, in its closed garden App Store, to help people avoid being abducted by brownshirts. Pressure from Trump's lawless Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has reportedly pushed Apple to remove the app.

"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps," Apple said in a statement to NewsNation, The Hill's sister company. "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."

The app, created in April, allows users to track where ICE officers are and pin their locations. Those within a five-mile radius of the pinned officers would receive a notification.

Fox Business reported Thursday that Attorney General Pam Bondi asked Apple to remove ICEBlock from the App Store. The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department (DOJ) for comment.