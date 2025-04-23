Propmaster pulls back the curtain on movie magic

Yes, 'propmaster' is the real job title for people who oversee props on movie sets, and I regret not becoming one just because of that. This has only gotten worse since stumbling across Scott Reeder, known online as Scott Prop and Roll. Scott's a propmaster with years of industry experience who's made a side hustle out of explaining and showing off certain tricks others in his profession will use to ensure a scene goes off without a hitch. My personal favorite is the secret behind onscreen raw egg yolk.

But really, the entire endeavor is an interesting one. It's given me a new appreciation for the work that goes into every frame you see on screen – almost everything you see an actor touch is made for the sole purpose of looking good on camera!

Previously:

• The brilliance of Ray Harryhausen

• The Mixed Magic of 'Looper' (SPOILERS)

• Silent movie props