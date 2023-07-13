Archiving the history of Hollywood's printed props

In this Tested video, embedded below, Adam Savage visits The Earl Hayes Press which has been making Hollywood's printed props, like ALL of them, for over 100 years.
Adam nerds out over this treasure-trove of cinematic history with historian and archivist Michael Corrie, who is now cataloging this massive collection of documents.
Fake newspapers, magazines, currency, and product labels all came from the printing presses of this shop. Historian and archivist Michael Corrie of @PropsToHistory walks Adam through some of the iconic props that originated here, from Back to The Future II's memorable sports almanac to the bearer bonds created for Die Hard! Learn more about The Earl Hayes Press at https://www.theearlhayspress.com/