Terrifying "doomsday cloud" over Australia isn't actually end times

This ominous looking cloud appeared over Australia on a rainy day, and people are calling it a "doomsday cloud". I would certainly feel like doomsday was upon me if I saw this black, smokey cloud formation coming towards me. It looks like a drop of ink that has just been released into a jar of water. I'd be running as fast as I could.

Luckily, this cloud is not a signifier of doomsday, and is actually a rare scud cloud. A scud cloud typically appears with turbulent weather during the trailing part of a storm. They form when wind causes water vapor or mist to be pushed rapidly through the air, creating streaks or patches. They're usually gray or white, though, so the one in the video seems to have been unusually dark.

Although scud clouds don't indicate the end of the world, they often indicate severe weather conditions. If you see one, it's probably a good idea to seek shelter if you see one to avoid getting caught in the rain or lightning. Make sure to take some photos first if you see one that's this cool looking, though.

