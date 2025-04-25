Your yearly existential crisis, now with bonus Beatles references

I'm often left feeling a bit freaked out when I realize how much time has passed since the New Year. It's as if I've blinked, and a few months have already gone by. This ever-changing website connects where we are in the year to different events to give perspective on time's passage.

At the top of the site, you'll see the current time and date. Below that, you can see where you would be if our time in 2025 was mapped to a 90-minute football match, a 40-hour work week, the Beatles album Abbey Road, The Hobbit film, a flight from NYC to London, and the history of life on planet Earth. For example, we are 31.16% through 2025, which means we would be listening to "Octopus's Garden" if the year were represented by Abbey Road.

Getting perspective on time's passage can be a helpful reminder to refocus on your goals. I find that unplugging from technology (as much as possible) is a great way to slow down time. Getting up earlier helps, too!

