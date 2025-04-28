Town convinced woman's massive four-foot dreadlock has magical powers (video)

A 52-year-old Thai woman named Nutcha carries quite a weight around with her in the form of a 3.8 foot massive dreadlock. Around her village in the city of Trang, her hair is known as "Pom Pee Chor" ("ghost hair"). Why? Because it has supernatural powers. Video below.

According to reports, multiple people have attempted to give her a trim but fallen ill as a result.

