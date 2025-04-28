Town convinced woman's massive four-foot dreadlock has magical powers (video)

A 52-year-old Thai woman named Nutcha carries quite a weight around with her in the form of a 3.8 foot massive dreadlock. Around her village in the city of Trang, her hair is known as "Pom Pee Chor" ("ghost hair"). Why? Because it has supernatural powers. Video below.
According to reports, multiple people have attempted to give her a trim but fallen ill as a result.
From Thaiger:
Nutcha shared an experience where she dreamt of an old man suggesting she fire a gun at her hair, assuring her it would not fire.
Testing this with a bird gun, she found the gun indeed failed to discharge, leading her to believe in a supernatural influence.
She recounted that over a decade ago, she provided strands of her hair to soldiers and police officers from the southern border provinces, who believed it could protect them from harm. Reports followed that those carrying her hair had remained safe from danger or death.