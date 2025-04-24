Woman who tricked her way into mens-only Magic Circle to rejoin it

In 1991, Sophie Lloyd disguised herself as a man to trick her way into Britain's Magic Circle, then a men-only organization. When it finally began admitting women, she admitted her ruse and was expelled at the same meeting in which other female magicians were first admitted. The Magic Circle has now apologized and offered to readmit her following a nationwide search.

Following a public search to find her, the Circle has now apologised to Ms Lloyd and is presenting her with a membership certificate on Thursday evening. I'm beyond thrilled," Ms Lloyd told Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday. In the late 1980s, Ms Lloyd was studying at a school of mime in London where she befriended magician Jenny Winstanley.

The story of her examination is wonderful and should be dramatized!

By March 1991, Ms Lloyd was ready to have her skills put to the test. Rather than being scrutinised at the Magic Circle's headquarters – which Ms Lloyd and Miss Winstanley deemed too risky – Ms Lloyd opted to invite the society's examiners to a 20-minute performance at a working men's club in front of 200 spectators. To cover up her voice, Ms Lloyd said Raymond had laryngitis. Ms Lloyd even stayed for a drink with one of the examiners after the show.

The BBC reports that only 5% of the Magic Circle's membership are women, a number that hasn't changed much in a long time.

