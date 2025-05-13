Firefox moves to GitHub

Firefox, the onetime prince of web browsers, has moved its codebase to GitHub along with 2,500 other Mozilla projects. It didn't all happen at once, but is part of a version management overhaul announced more than a year ago. Putting the eggs in Microsoft's basket is an ironic sign of the times.

Keep in mind that nightly builds, which are used by Firefox developers for testing, may be buggy.

Firefox commanded about a 30% share of users in the late 2000s, but it slid slowly into the single digits as Google Chrome took over the web, manufacturers locked mobile devices to in-house software, and Firefox itself became less appealing.

