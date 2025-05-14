Internet Roadtrip heads for the Canadian border

Check out Neal Agarwal's Internet Roadtrip, cleverly superimposed upon Google Street View. It's the latest work from the creator of Infinite Craft, Asteroid Launcher (previously at Boing Boing), Rock Stacking Simulator and many other cool web toys—not least an earlier tour of Street View's wonders. Now, though, you get to do it with other people.

"The internet gets to vote which direction to go every 5-10 seconds," writes Agarwal. "It has local radio, where everyone also has to vote to change the station. It also allows for synchronized honking."

When I hopped in this morning, the consensus was northbound on Maine's highway 1, just north of Freeport. "Players are currently trying to get to canada (still unsure if it's possible)," adds Agarwal. "A few days ago the car accidentally went inside a Planet Fitness."